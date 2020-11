Kenston Forest Lower School Honor Roll

Kenston Forest School has announced its lower school honor roll students for the first quarter grading period.

Second Grade

Head of School All Academic List with Honors: Lottie Henshaw, Austin Mayton, Madison Nash, Zelda Rathien, Wade Reese, Jenna Stout and Trey Verser.

Head of School All Academic List: Ryan Abernathy, Chase Jenkins, Landon Paulett, Tuff Thompson, Khloe Webb and Jack Williams

Third Grade

Head of School All Academic List with Honors: Kayelee Buchanan, Carson Daniels, Charlie Dorin, Gavin Garrett, Tristan McGraw and Brantley Simmons.

Head of School All Academic List: Courtney Astle, Aidan Fleharty, Lauren Hite, Ava Hudgins, Ethan Leslie and Grant Shepherd.

Fourth Grade

Head of School All Academic List with Honors: Eliza Clary, Parker Cole, David Dooley, Layla Dorin, Riley Shelton, Libby Shepherd, Roy Shepherd, Mason Steele, Brooklyn Thomas, Kate West and Ryder West.

Head of School All Academic List: Hayden Hudson, Chloee Lassiter, Isaiah Logue, Masyn Morton, Kaylee Nelson, Wyatt Newman and Gavin Porter.

Fifth Grade

Head of School All Academic List with Honors: Charlie Astle, Courtney Daniels, Lainey Dunn, Nick Harrison, Jake Mize, Luke Phillips, Hunter Rouse, Jacob Seamans, Darcy Willis and Madison Yancey.

Head of School All Academic List: Jason Abernathy, Faith Boswell, Luke Coleman, Avery Harrison, Janie Hite, Jackson Orr, Addison Palmore, Connor Parker, Jake Prosise, Rachel Spence, Emerson Talley, Cooper Warren and Everette Wray.

Sixth Grade

Head of School All Academic List with Honors: Faith Buchanan, Ava Crowder, Micah Logue, Braden McDaniel, Christopher Walker and Ryan Wilhelm.

Head of School All Academic List: Chance Bragg, Kelsey Carter, Ainsley Dooley, Kayleigh Keefe and Hannah Shepherd.

Seventh Grade

Head of School All Academic List with Honors: Harper Arthur, Julia King, David Rimon and Matthew Steele.

Head of School All Academic List: Raymond Amos, Stevie Anderson, Ryan Briggs, Bryce Davidson, Brianna Duncan, Jessie Fuller, Tucker Hudson, Kardin Jones, Mariah Martin, Sam Morgan, T.J. Watters, Hunter Williams and Kate Wright.

AR School Readers

Top Lower School First Quarter AR School Readers:

#1 Libby Shepherd (4th grade) 119 points

#2 Riley Shelton (4th grade) 101 points

2020-2021 Top Lower School First Quarter AR Class Readers:

Grade 1: Mrs. Buchanan: Andrew Astle 23 points

Grade 1: Mrs. Berkley: Emma Carter 27 points

Grade 2: Ms. Duncanson: Madison Nash 26 points

Grade 3: Mrs. Nash: Ethan Leslie 36 points

Grade 4: Mrs. Hawthorne: Libby Shepherd 119 points

Grade 4: Mrs. Barnes: David Dooley 58 points

Grade 5: Charlie Astle 59 points

Grade 6: Chance Bragg 57 points

Grade 7: Julia King 42 points

Citizenship Awards

First Quarter Lower School Citizenship Awards:

Kindergarten (Mrs. Clary): Harper Childress

Kindergarten (Mrs. Quicke): Afton Morton

First Grade (Mrs. Berkley): Leighton Taylor

First Grade (Mrs. Buchanan): Wells Bacon

Second Grade (Ms. Duncanson): Tuff Thompson

Third Grade (Mrs. Nash): Brantley Simmons

Fourth Grade (Mrs. Barnes): Mary Margaret Glenn

Fourth Grade (Mrs. Hawthorne): Kate West

Fifth Grade (Mrs. Maclin): Jacob Seamans

Fifth Grade (Mrs. Wilhelm): Darcy Willis

Sixth Grade (Mrs. Jones): Cale Boyd

Sixth Grade (Mrs. Simmons): Faith Buchanan

Seventh Grade (Mrs. Dunn): Ryan Briggs

Seventh Grade (Mrs. Williams): Hunter Williams