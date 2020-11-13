Students to return to school in January

Lunenburg County Public School (LCPS) will remain in a virtual learning mode for the remainder of 2020 with plans to reopen to in person instruction mid-January.

The LCPS Board voted Monday, Nov. 9 to return to in-person learning starting January 11 for Pre-K through sixth grade and January 19 for seventh through 12th grades on an alternating schedule.

According to school administration students will be expected wear masks and observe social distancing at school and on the buses.

For the month of January, the following will take place–

For the week of January 4-8, all students will learn virtually.

For the week of January 11-15– On January 11, Pre-K through sixth grade – Group A will attend school in-person and on January 12, Pre-K through sixth grade – Group B will attend school in-person. January 13 and 14 are teacher workdays, and there will be no school for students. Everyone will learn virtually January 15.

For the week of January 18-22– On January 18, there will be no school in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. January 19, all Pre-K through 12th grade – Group A students will attend school in-person. On January 20 and 21 all Pre-K through 12th grade – Group B students will attend school in-person. On January 22 all students will learn virtually.

Starting the week January 25 and moving forward through the second semester– Pre-K through 12th grade – Group A students will attend school in-person on Monday and Tuesday and will learn virtually Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Pre-K through 12th grade – Group B students will attend school in-person on Wednesday and Thursday, and learn virtually Monday, Tuesday, and Friday.

Students who choose not to return in person and is learning virtually for the entire second semester, will continue to use the Canvas platform to complete all instructional modules each week.

During Thursday’s, Nov. 12 Board of Supervisors meeting County Administrator Tracy Gee noted that COVID-19 cases in the county were on the rise for a while but over the past few weeks they have remained steady without a huge increase.

In October the LCPS held a special called meeting to discuss the county COVID-19 case data before making their final decision on a reopening plan.