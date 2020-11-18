November 19, 2020

The Grinch takes a ride on a firetruck from Victoria Fire & Rescue during the 2016 Lunenburg County Christmas Parade in Kenbridge. The 2020 Christmas parade has been canceled due to COVID-19

Victoria Christmas parade canceled

By Staff Report

Published 4:58 pm Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Victoria joined a growing list of Virginia towns canceling Christmas parades following a statewide surge in coronavirus cases.

The parade, originally scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4 was canceled by town officials due to the recently tightened coronavirus restrictions in Virginia limiting crowd size and also due to a low number of entries in the parade.

Farmville also recently canceled its parade as has Waynesboro, Berryville and Marion. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has also been canceled this year due to the pandemic.

