Church gives back to community

Loving people focusing on giving back was the mission of Mt. Bethel Baptist Church in Kenbridge as the church held a free Thanksgiving Community Meal Saturday, Nov. 21.

According to Mt. Bethel Baptist Church pastor C.L. Hobbs Jr., this is the third year the church provided a free community meal in the spirit of giving.

“Several years ago, after a Thanksgiving worship service, where the usual membership, visitors, and friends were present, something was missing,” Hobbs said. “Who was missing were those whom God has placed in our care.”

Each year, rather than have a traditional Thanksgiving service, the congregation plans and prepares meals for those in the community who may be in need or just simply want to come out and enjoy the church fellowship.

“We served 75 meals this year, along with doing a clothes giveaway,” Hobbs said.

Last year the church served approximately 125 meals.

“This is not enough, but it is a start,” Hobbs said. “We are a small church, but we have big hearts. During this whole pandemic period, God has allowed the Mt. Bethel family to understand that we are our brothers/sister’s keeper.

Hobbs said that the church also does a community meal in the fall as part of a service project.

The event was sponsored by the Men’s Ministry and Missionary of Mt. Bethel Baptist Church.