Red Brick Solar launches $22K grant program

Red Brick Solar is currently accepting applications for its new community grant program.

More than $22,000 will be provided in support of organizations and projects related to community development, environment, education, and health and recreation that benefit Lunenburg County and the surrounding area.

Apex Clean Energy, SolUnesco, and Hawthorne & Hawthorne, P.C have committed to donating $22,500 to local charitable causes. Half of these funds will be allocated in the remaining part of 2020 and half will be awarded in early 2021.

“We are excited to begin this program in the community and deepen our work within Lunenburg County,” Charlie Johnson, senior development manager with Apex Clean Energy said. “Once built, Red Brick Solar will be a great addition to the community, and we want to do our part to give back to the hard working people especially in this difficult time.”

Organizations interested in applying to the current round grant can do so at https://www.redbricksolar.com/grant prior to December 1.