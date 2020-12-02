Frances J. White was born in Lunenburg County to Collin and Victoria Johnson Jackson on Sept. 17, 1933. She received her early education in the public schools of Lunenburg County. She was a member of the Mt. Bethel Baptist Church Kenbridge. She was a domestic worker in the county and she loved housekeeping. Frances was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 23 at Heritage Hall Nursing Home Blackstone. She is preceded in death by her parents, and son Fred Felder. Leaving to cherish her memory: her husband George Percell White of 54 years; brother, James (Ruth) Jackson of Lunenburg; and sister, Catharine Shell of Kenbridge; sister’s in-law, Cherry Jackson of Charleston, South Carolina, Luevenia Jackson, Elizabeth Richardson, Edith Ragsdale and Ethel Robinson all of Kenbridge; one brother-in-law, Bernard Robinson of Kenbridge and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Graveside service took place Friday, Nov. 27 at 12 p.m. at Mt. Bethel Baptist Church, Kenbridge. S.P. Jones & Son Funeral Service served the family.