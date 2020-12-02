Roy Gene Kidd, 82, went to heaven on Nov. 4 at St Mary’s Hospital, Richmond. Born Oct. 12, 1938 in Blackridge. Roy enjoyed traveling. He left Blackridge at age 17 for the Navy. He was stationed in Asmara, Ethiopia where a small group of Navy men were part of the Army Base. This is where he made friendships that have continued to this day. In 1971, Roy went to work for AFLAC and was with them for 43 years. With AFLAC he was able to travel, living in 6 different states and serving as the state manager for two. With traveling in his blood, after retirement he accomplished his dream of visiting all 50 states. Weeksville, North Carolina and The Villages, Florida were special places that he loved. Survived by his wife of 18 years Minnie Foster Kidd of Hardyville; daughter, Michelle Lanyi (Keith) of Virginia Beach; sons, Michael Kidd (Beverly) of Deltaville and Kevin Kidd of South Carolina; granddaughters, Chelsea Baer (Matt) of Virginia Beach, Emily Marion of Louisville, Kentucky and Taylor Kidd of King William; great grandchildren, Camryn and Maxwell Baer and Corbin McGehee; a brother, Clifton Kidd (Becky); a sister Rose Marie Blanton Just (Phil) all of La Crosse and special nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sally Daisy Clary Blanton and Walter Kidd, his sister Faye Kidd Kirby Pritchett and brothers Marian Blanton and McArthur Blanton. Roy loved life. He believed in living life to its fullest, which he did every day. Making people laugh was a gift that he gave until the end. A Celebration of his Life will be held on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. at Crowder Hite Crews Funeral Home in South Hill, Virginia with a visitation to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project:woundedwarriorproject.org or Tunnel 2 Towers: Tunnel2Towers.org or your favorite charity. The family request that attendees remember this is a Celebration of his life and not mourning of his death. Mask and social distancing are required. Online condolences may be sent through our website at www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Kidd family.