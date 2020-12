Events for the week of Dec. 2

KVD Events

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Wednesday. Items must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. on Monday for that Wednesday’s calendar. Email events to CommunityCalendar@KVDispatch.com.

DECEMBER 2

10 WARNING SIGNS OF ALZHEIMERS – A program identifying 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, will be held Wednesday, 12/2 at 6:30 p.m. To registers and for information on how to join, call (757) 383-8552.

DECEMBER 3

CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP – A Caregiver Support Group meeting for caregivers of Alzheimer’s and dementia patients will be held Thursday, Dec. 3 from 2 to 3 p.m. To registers and for information on how to join, call (757) 383-8552.

IDA MEETING – The Town of Victoria Industrial Development Authority will meet Thursday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. at the municipal building.

DECEMBER 4

CHRISTMAS PARADE – The Town of Victoria’s annual Christmas parade scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. has been canceled.

DECEMBER 8

TOWN COUNCIL MEETING – The Victoria Town Council meeting will be held Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Victoria-Lunenburg Community Center.

DECEMBER 15

KENBRIDGE TOWN COUNCIL –The Kenbridge Town Council will meet Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Town Hall.

DECEMBER 16

Lunch and Learn – Learn about the early warning signs of Alzheimer’s and what to look out for with your loved ones this holiday season with a Lunch and Learn scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 16 from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Some helpful information on how to make the best of this holiday season as caregivers to those living with Alzheimer’s and related dementia, whether living at home or in a care community will also be shared. To register, call (757) 383-8552.

ONGOING

SERVICE BY RADIO, 10 a.m. hosted by Cameron Bailey pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church on 107.1 FM each Sunday from LGS (Lunenburg Girls Softball field) on Maple Street in Kenbridge. The closer to the ballfield, the better the reception.

SERVICES, at Mayflower Baptist Church, 3620 Snead Store Road Kenbridge, have been canceled for the remainder of 2020 due to the health and safety of everyone with respect to the coronavirus. Regular online church services will continue to be held on the second and fourth Sunday in each month at 11:30 a.m. until further notice. The food pantry will continue to be held in the church basement on the third Saturday of each month at 1 p.m. For any questions, call (434) 755-7992.

SERVICES CANCELED – All of the New Grove Baptist Church calendar activities including revival and homecoming services are canceled until further notice. Virtual worship will continue to be conducted the second and fourth Sundays and Sunday school/Bible study on the first and third Sundays at 10:30 a.m.

SERVICES CANCELED – All services at Gilfield Baptist Church in Kenbridge are postponed. Please join us by telephone service each Sunday at 2 p.m. The number is (978) 990-5255. The conference code is 675042.

ROSEBUD BAPTIST SERVICES – Rosebud Baptist Church doors are closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sunday School is every Sunday at 9 a.m. and regular worship service is first and third Sundays at 11 a.m. via teleconference at (712) 770-5346. The access code is 528853#. All are welcome.

SERVICES CANCELED – Services have been canceled until after the beginning of 2021 at Thrift Chapel Church.