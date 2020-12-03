Final encounters of the Civil War

Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park will host a presentation entitled “Final Encounters: Events marking the end of the Civil War in Virginia” Saturday, Dec. 5 at 1 p.m. and again at 2:30 p.m.

This topic will be presented by Schroeder. His discussion will focus on various heroic, desperate, and tragic encounters in Virginia at the end of the war. For those who wish to learn more about the death throes of this conflict in our state, Schroeder’s presentation will be useful.

Schroeder holds various academic degrees. Much of Rev. Schroeder’s avocational interests have been dedicated to the history of the American Civil War.

This family-friendly program is free to the public. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, facial masks are required for all persons 5 years of age and older, and social-distancing will be maintained at all times, with a maximum of 20 visitors for each of the two presentation times.

For more information, contact the Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park visitor center at 804-561-7510, or email sailorscreek@dcr.virginia.gov.