Southern Dominion receives $1.2 million in federal funding

Southern Dominion Health Systems in Victoria was one of five health centers in Virginia awarded more than $10 million in federal funding through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for Virginia health centers.

A statement from the senators office said the funding will support centers doing life-saving work in their communities during the health crisis.

Southern Dominion Health Systems, Inc. was given $1,288,427 in federal funding.

“We would continue to offer the services we have been offering and expand the services,” Seamans said. She said the facility has begun conducting drive-thru testing for COVID-19 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday the Lunenburg location. The testing is done regardless if the patient is showing symptoms or not.

This funding was awarded through the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Health Center Program, which provides funds to community-based health care providers that provide primary care services in underserved areas. These health centers must meet a stringent set of requirements, including providing care on a sliding fee scale based on ability to pay and operating under a governing board that includes patients.