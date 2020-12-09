Keymonte R. Hurt, 17, died Sunday, Nov. 22 at his residence, 381 Aubrey Rd., Keysville. A private celebration of his life was held for immediate family, following CDC guidelines, was held Saturday, Nov. 28 at Cornerstone of Deliverance Church, Kenbridge. Superintendent W.E. Mosby was the eulogist. Internment in the church cemetery. Service under the direction of Charles Thomas Funeral Director, Thomas Funeral Home, Kenbdridge. www.thomasfuneralhome.webstarts.com