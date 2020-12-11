God’s peace is a divine gift

“Peace I leave with you; My peace I give to you; not as the world gives, do I give to you. Let not your heart be troubled, nor let it be fearful (John 14:27, NASB).”-Jesus Christ of Nazareth.

Peace.

When Jesus says He leaves peace with us, he isn’t saying it’s like a debit card to cash out whenever you desire, nor like a magic lamp to rub when wanted.

Peace.

In order to obtain this calm over our heart and mind we must seek the ways of God in all we do and be at rest in His way, knowing we have done all within our ability to be at peace.

Ralph Waldo Emerson said, “For every minute you remain angry, you give up 60 seconds of peace of mind.”

The Dalai Lama said, “Do not let behavior of others destroy your inner peace.”

It has also been said, “Nothing will bring you greater peace more than minding your own business.”

Peace of mind is a personal thing with which you must pursue and desire while giving it all you’ve got. You can only control you. Stop allowing the words, actions and non-actions, ways of others dictate your peace. They have no control over you.

December 6 was the second Sunday of Advent and the theme was “peace.” Peace is a must within your life in order to function freely. When we allow stresses to build up, anger to fester, fear to dwell, disappointment to bubble over, and discouragement to grow we are allowing our peace to be choked out.

How awesome it is that scripture describes God as giving a “peace that surpasses all comprehension.” (NASB), “peace which passeth all understanding,” (KJV) ”peace which transcends all understanding.” (Philippians 4:7) Just before this, verse 6 tells us to, “Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplications with thanksgiving let your request be made known to God.” (Philippians. 4:6, NASB)

Did you catch this? God offers a peace that surpasses. It goes beyond wildest dreams and is anything you could ever ask or imagine to those who strive to rest in HIM.

Peace.

“Peace I leave with you; My peace I give to you; not as the world gives, do I give to you. Let not your heart be troubled, nor let it be fearful (John 14:27, NASB).” Folks, this season can bring peace that truly surpasses all you’ve ever felt if we get out of our own way. The promise is clear. The promise is here. The promise is HE is always right by your side.

Father, thank You for bringing peace to my life through Jesus Christ, amen.

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at jamescameronbailey@gmail.com.