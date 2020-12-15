Mack Arthur Lee, Jr., 48, died Thursday, Nov. 26 at the Bridgeforth Manor in Victoria. He was a United States Navy Veteran of 10 years, military disabled. A graveside service was held Saturday, Dec. 5 at 1 p.m. at Unity Baptist Church, Kenbridge. Internment was in the church cemetery. Service under the direction of Charles Thomas, funeral director, Thomas Funeral Home Kenbridge. www.thomasfuneralhome.webstarts.com