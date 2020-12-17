2021 art calendar is available

The 2021 art calendar featuring scenes of Lunenburg County is ready for the holidays.

The calendars are $5 each and available at the town libraries and Central High School.

The calendar features artwork by former Central High art students. The following images appear in the 29th edition: the Bank of Dundas, by Amy Wilkinson; Hudson’s Store, by Tracy McGee; Lunenburg County Bank, by Mary Dayton; Meherrin Fire Department, by Amanda Bridgeforth; planting tobacco, by Stephanie Neal; the Patrick Henry Hotel, by Jessica Pearson; Brickland Plantation, by Collin Erby; the Old Mill at Nottoway Falls, by Jay Hamlet; Bernice Wilkinson stringing leaves, by Lena Puryear; old Victoria High School, by Michael Hurt; Love’s Mill, by Kelsey Daniel; Kenbridge street scene, Victoria street scene, engine at the Victoria Train Station, by Jonathan Doty; and Virginian Caboose, by Amber Harmon.

The art department appreciates the former Chargers who agreed to have their work reprinted to support the purchase of art materials for when students return to school.