GOP lieutenant governor candidates visit

On Monday, Dec. 7, two candidates for lieutenant governor met with local voters at the Rosewood Cafe and Tea Room in Lunenburg. Both Delegate Glenn Davis and Lance Allen are seeking the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor in 2021. Both men presented their views on state issues and told local voters about their backgrounds. Lunenburg will be sending delegates to a convention in 2021 to select candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. Anyone interested in representing Lunenburg, please see Mike Hankins. Pictured from left are Davis, Lunenburg Board of Supervisors member Mike Hankins and Allen.