Simmons receives Superintendent’s Scholarship
Upon being named Region 8 Superintendent of the Year, Charles Berkley (right), Lunenburg County Public Schools Superintendent was presented with the Superintendent’s Scholarship to be awarded to a 2020 graduate of Central High School. This scholarship award, in the amount of $500, was presented by Kenny Word (center) of RRMM Architects and Berkley to Tori Simmons (left), 2020 honor graduate of Central High School, and a 2020 graduate of the Governor’s School of Southside Virginia. Simmons is now attending Virginia Tech.
