Elaine Snead Tisdale, 75 of Lunenburg, passed away Dec. 14, unexpectedly, yet peacefully in her sleep. Elaine was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. She served her community as a school teacher for over thirty years. Upon retirement, she enjoyed working in the public library. She loved her church family and Bible Study Group even after she was unable to attend. Elaine loved her children and enjoyed keeping up with her grandchildren. Elaine loved her dogs and had a passion for reading, sewing, chatting with her friends, and perusing Facebook. She was always prepared with appropriate comments of support and encouragement in her comments on Facebook. She especially enjoyed reconnecting with former students and seeing their children. Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey H. Tisdale, Jr. She is survived by her son, Travis W. Tisdale, his wife, Christina, and their sons, Caleb Graham and Jacob Aubrey; her daughter, Teri Tisdale Pollard, her husband, Lawrence Pollard, and granddaughter, Kristin Elaine Duty; and her brother, Jerry W. Snead, and his wife Vickie. Private graveside services for immediate family only were held Thursday, Nov. 17 at Tussekiah Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to the Victoria Public Library or The Ripberger Public Library in Kenbridge