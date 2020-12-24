Baby hats and blankets donated

An anonymous donor knitted 20 baby hats for VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital (VCU Health CMH) in honor of Brad and Debbie Gregory of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“We don’t exchange gifts anymore because of the distance and I couldn’t stand the thought of babies going out in the cold without hats,” the donor said.

The donor attends church with a hospital employee and that is why she chose the Garland Birthing Center at VCU Health CMH to receive her donation. Each hat took three to four hours to knit over the course of about three weeks.

If you’re struggling to come up with gift ideas this season, the donor said, “Think about those who are less fortunate. There’s so much COVID going around and we are stuck at home with a lot of time on our hands. We forget other people are out there in need.”

Susan Dawson of Kenbridge donated six handmade, colorful quilts for babies.

“Patients are really excited about the blankets,” Labor and Delivery Nurse Jade Brankley said. “It is really meaningful that people think about us and new moms during this season. It is nice they have a reminder of such a special moment.”