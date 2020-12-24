Love.

Love is an emotion we use for several things. We love our family but we also love

candy. We love our pets, if we have one, but we also love ice cream.

We love playing games and watching TV, but we also love going on vacation and sitting on the beach or doing something fun.

We love a good concert but we also love a quiet day to rest. Do you know one thing we love most of all? Being loved. It’s AWESOME to be loved.

To have someone who loves to hug us, kiss us on the forehead, hold us close when we

may be sick or tired or scared helps our heart just go, “ahhhhhhhh.”

Love.

There is a lot in the Bible about love. Check these verses out:

“Do everything in love.” 1 Corinthians 16:14

“There is no fear in love, but perfect love casts out fear.” 1 John 4:18

“And above all these put on love, which binds everything together in perfect harmony.”

Colossians 3:14

“So now faith, hope, and love remain; but the greatest of these is love.” 1 Corinthians

13:13

Love. Love is a beautiful thing. This past Sunday was the last Sunday of Advent with

Christmas coming on Friday being the last day of advent. This fourth candle is the candle

Of, you guessed it, love. Love leads right into the last candle of advent this Friday

being the Christ candle. Jesus is the greatest gift of love. 1 John 4:19 tells us, “We

love because He first loved us.”

While the holiday season is known to cause some great joy, have you noticed how

quickly that joy can fade? The return sections in stores will be longer than ever over the

next week. Folks will have a good time until after New Year’s then it’s back to life, back

to reality. Can’t you hear Soul II Soul singing this now?.

Don’t look too far ahead. Don’t dwell too long on the past. Enjoy today. Live like there’s no

tomorrow. Love like never before. Love every single person you come in contact with

as you desire to be loved. Talk to people as you desire to be talked to. Be the good you

wish you saw in folks.

Embrace this season of love and shake off all the other mess that holds you back. The greatest gift of all time is being celebrated this week. This, as Paul tells the Corinthian church, “indescribable gift” is here for you. Father, thank You for this gift of love. May I never take it for granted. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at jamescameronbailey@gmail.com.