First responders get no rest during busy Christmas weekend
Both the Kenbridge Volunteer Fire Department and the Victoria Fire and Rescue had a busy holiday weekend.
Since Christmas Day, the Victoria Fire and Rescue staff and volunteers fielded more than 20 calls for service. Saturday, Dec. 26, the Kenbridge Volunteer Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle accident at 9:16 a.m. on Plank Road.
The Kenbridge Volunteer Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle accident on Marshall Town Road around 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27. In both accidents, the drivers escaped with only minor injuries.
