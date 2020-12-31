Victoria honor roll announced
Victoria Elementary School has announced its honor roll students for the first nine-week grading period.
Logan Berkley, Amya Booth, Jaden Chavous, Isabella Dillard, Emma Dorton, Marshall Eastwood Jr., Maddox Gill, James Hamlett, Ryder Hawthorne, Alexandria Hughes, Madison Martin, Evan Powell, Kolby Powers, Jonathan Sharpe, Sophia Zhe, Dakota Atkins, William Clark, Arabella Dickson, Dirk Elliott, J’miah Gee, Christian Inman, Brody King, Vaden Liles, Reed Nowlin, Blakely Overby, Logan Reese, Mason Armes, Eli Bolling, Aaron Evans, Noah Farmer, Aubree Hanks, Darrell Johnson Jr., Nasir Jones, Bryson Massey, Reagan Moore, Malachi Bland, Anabel Bruce, Braelyn D’Amico, Brynnley D’Amico, Avari Dickson, Zha’Ky Elder, Kaitlyn Hall, Kathleen Hamlett, Markee Hazelwood Jr., Nathan Herzig, James Jackson, Brady Johansen, Kyson Johnson, Mi’onte King, Ashton Lewis, Jazlyn Logan, Lucas Martin, Trinity Martin, Karmin Morales, Jordan Powers, Emily Ross, Jonathan Tybring, Liam Wilkerson-Williams, Brooklynn Zhe, Paul Berumen, Jack Bolling, Darrell Burger, McCoy Clark, Chase Dalton, Eniyah Davis, Kalea Farnsworth, Louis Gonzalez, Raelynn Hawthorne,Anthony Johnson Jr., Jason Jones Jr., Deon Keaton, Da’Montaye Lee, Kaiden Long, Lanie Massey, Karlee Morales, Connelly Pearson, Laurie Pearson, Philip Pennington, Randy Ramirez, Leila Redd, Mattey Rimel, Troy Thompson, Isabelle Touart, Christopher Chamberlayne, Dazhani Davis, Tyce Eggleston, CaByen Glover, Joseph Johnson, Sha’Niiyah Johnson, Zachary Lafoon, Annabelle McCarthy, Ra’miyah Brogdon, MaKayla Eanes, McKenna Gravitte, Caleb Hamlett, Trinyah Hines, Tristan Hochstuhl, Janie Hoye, Katie Hoye, Zane Hoyle, Amiyah Jones, Rylee Jones, Damauri Lee, Bryan Long, Ally McClure, Hunter Parker, Austin Pegram, Carmen Shelton, Ellington Shortridge, Carlee Alexander, Cannon Anderson, Lucius Armes, Lily Austin, Autumn Clary, Arielle Crawley, Cayden Dalton, Brantley Daniel, Deniyah Davis, Brycen Fowler, Colton Joyner, Mark Mancini-Fix, Abigail Moore, Jordan Phillips, D’Lilyani Ragsdale, Markee Walton Jr., Jayden Williams, John Ayscue, Ja’Kiya Batts, Christina Bowman, Bryce Fowlkes, Carlee Green, Noah Medlin, Aarion Moore, Elizabeth Alexander, De’Naysia Blackwell, Willow Clark, A Lyric Elam, Hope Flippin, Kimora Holliday, Passion Humphries, Emma Lawrence, Paisleigh Parrish, Stephen Ryder, Jennifer Tybring and Madison Tybring.
LCPS to install vape detectors
The Lunenburg County Public Schools (LCPS) is planning to use a portion of a $70,000 school security equipment grant received... read more