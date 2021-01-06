Helen Arlene Skinner Archer, 79 of Kenbridge, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 3. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Samuel Skinner and Daisy Lee Brooks Skinner and sister of the late Walter Skinner. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, William Allen Archer; her daughters, Joyce A. Gregg and Susan A. Compton; her son, Mitchell L. Archer (Jennifer); four grandchildren, Jennifer Inge, Dean Compton, Kim Compton and Will Archer; three great-grandchildren, Chaseyn, Jacob and Isaac Inge. Arlene was a member of Gospel Baptist Tabernacle Church in Kenbridge. She earned her Bible Studies degree from Liberty University in 1999. She enjoyed bible study and spending time with friends. Graveside funeral services will be held Thursday, Jan. 7 at 2 p.m. at Crestview Memorial Park, LaCrosse, Virginia. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Kenbridge Emergency Squad.