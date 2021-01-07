VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital welcomed its first baby of the New Year Jan. 1, at 8:48 p.m. Darrell Brown, Jr., MD, delivered the baby girl, who came in at 18.5 inches long and weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Parents Shelby Scott and James Bullock of Chase City named their baby girl Vada Noelle Scott-Bullock. They received a gift bag from the hospital with clothes and supplies to get them started.