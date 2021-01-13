Franklin Dallas Parsons, 78 of Kenbridge joined his son, David Christian Parsons, and his parents, Colden Franklin Parsons and Janie Jackson Parsons, in Heaven on Jan. 7. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Rita Eaton Parsons; his son, John Paul Parsons; granddaughter, Alyssa Osborne (Dylan); his brother, Travis Parsons and his sister, Joyce Parker (Ray). Dallas attended Kenbridge High School, joined the Army Reserves National Guard and retired as postmaster from Nottoway Post Office. He enjoyed painting and hiking. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, Mass for family was held Monday, Jan. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Blackstone, with burial in the Kenbridge Heights Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Kenbridge Emergency Squad P.O. Box 328, Kenbridge, VA 23944. Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge, in charge of arrangements.