How can I help those in need?

I hope you all have a Happy New Year and a prosperous one. We have said goodbye to 2020 and have welcomed in 2021 with great anticipation and glee. We have made New Year’s resolutions that we are hoping to keep.

I ask Jesus to make me be the best Mary Lue that I can be. That covers a multitude of things. One of those things is to be able to give a helping hand to those in need.

Giving a helping hand does not always mean money or material things. Sometimes it simply means listening when someone calls. They might not want advice, they may only want to talk.

I ask Jesus to give me the patience to listen carefully and not give my opinion unless it is asked for.

In these times when we are distancing ourselves from each other, we really need the comfort of another’s voice. We should call the seniors and anyone that lives alone to check on them and see how they are doing. Churches are doing their part by giving members praying partners to make sure the person is OK.

Many churches have virtual programs like Zoom to keep their members connected with Jesus and with each other. Even though we are not in the building, my church maintains worship services every Sunday at 10 a.m and Bible study every Wednesday at noon. During this pandemic churches have realized that it is not the physical building that connects you to Jesus, it is the people. That’s a great thing because it may be a long time before we are able to go back to the building. But regardless, we know that Jesus is still in control and as long as we keep Him first in our lives we have nothing to worry about. The key is to keep His commandments.

In John 14:12-15, Jesus said, “Verily, verily I say unto you, He that believeth on me, the works that I do shall he do also: and greater works than these shall he do; because I go unto my Father. And whatsoever ye shall ask in my name, that will I do, that the Father may be glorified in the Son. If ye shall ask any thing in my name, I will do it. If ye love me, keep my commandments.”

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.