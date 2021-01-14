January 14, 2021

VCU adjusts visitation policy

By Staff Report

Published 1:39 pm Thursday, January 14, 2021

As COVID-19 cases increase across Central Virginia, VCU Health is updating its visitation policy at VCU Medical Center to further protect patients, visitors and health care workers.

All in-person visits to hospitalized adult patients have been suspended. This temporary, full visitor restriction policy is designed to keep team members, patients and community safe.

Exceptions include:

  • Labor and delivery and mother and infant units –
    One adult support person is permitted per patient for the duration of the patient’s hospital stay. Professional doulas are permitted and are not included in the visitor count.
  • Pediatric patients in all units –
    Two adult visitors, 18 years or older, are permitted per patient. Only one visitor can stay overnight.
  • Patients at the end of life –
    The number of visitors will be determined by the patient’s care team.
