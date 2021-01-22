Hawthorne named to dean’s list

Emily Hawthorne, of Lunenburg, was named to the University of Utah’s fall 2020 dean’s list. Hawthorne’s major is listed as pre physics.

Hawthorne was among more than 9,700 students named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Utah. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.