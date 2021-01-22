KFS announces Lower School second quarter honor roll

Second grade (Ms. Duncanson)

Head of school all academic list with honors: Lottie Henshaw,

Madison Nash, Zelda Rathien, Tuff Thompson, Trey Verser, Khloe Webb

Head of school all academic list: Ryan Abernathy, Chase Jenkins, Austin Mayton,

Landon Paulett, Wade Reese, Jenna Stout, Jack Williams

Third grade (Mrs. Nash)

Head of school all academic list with honors: Kayelee Buchanan, Aidan Fleharty,

Lauren Hite, Tristan McGraw

Head of school all academic list: Courtney Astle, Will Crisman, Carson Daniels,

Charlie Dorin, Gavin Garrett, Ava Hudgins, Ethan Leslie, Brantley Simmons, Maggie Watters

Fourth grade (Mrs. Barnes)

Head of school all academic list with honors: Eliza Clary, David Dooley, Isaiah Logue, Mason Steele

Head of school all academic list: Avery Bragg, Chloee Lassiter, Wyatt Newman, Gavin Porter, Roy Shepherd, Mary Katherine Tucker

Fourth grade (Mrs. Hawthorne)

Head of school all academic list with honors: Layla Dorin, Riley Shelton, Libby Shepherd, Brooklyn Thomas, Kate West, Ryder West

Head of school all academic list: Parker Cole, Masyn Morton, Kaylee Nelson

Fifth grade (Mrs. Maclin)

Head of school all academic list with honors: Charlie Astle, Luke Coleman, Lainey Dunn, Nick Harrison, Jake Mize, Connor Parker, Jacob Seamans, Everette Wray

Head of school all academic list: Janie Hite, Rachel Spence, Emerson Talley, Madison Yancey

Fifth grade (Mrs. Wilhelm)

Head of school all academic list with honors: Faith Boswell, Courtney Daniels,

Avery Harrison, Hunter Rouse, Darcy Willis

Head of school all academic list: Jackson Orr, Addison Palmore, Luke Phillips,

Cooper Warren

Sixth grade (Mrs. Jones)

Head of school all academic list: Kelsey Carter, Micah Logue, Ryan Wilhelm

Sixth grade (Mrs. Simmons)

Head of school all academic list with honors: Faith Buchanan, Ava Crowder,

Braden McDaniel

Head of school all academic list: Chance Bragg, Ainsley Dooley, Christopher Walker

Seventh grade (Mrs. Dunn)

Head of school all academic list with honors: Julia King

Head of school all academic list: David Andrews, Ryan Briggs, Jessie Fuller, Mariah Martin

Seventh grade (Mrs. Williams)

Head of school all academic list with honors:Harper Arthur, Bryce Davidson, David Rimon

Head of school all academic list: Stevie Anderson, Devin Dunn, Tucker Hudson, Kardin Jones, Matthew Steele, TJ Watters, Hunter Williams, Kate Wright

Second quarter top Lower School AR school readers

Riley Shelton (fourth grade) 264 points Libby Shepherd (fourth grade) 191 points Charlie Astle (fifth grade) 180 points

Second quarter top Lower School AR class readers

Grade 1: Mrs. Buchanan: Wells Bacon 52 points

Grade 1: Mrs. Berkley: Emma Carter 59 points

Grade 2: Ms. Duncanson: Madison Nash 26 points

Grade 3: Mrs. Nash: Ethan Leslie 71 points

Grade 4: Mrs. Hawthorne: Riley Shelton 264 points

Grade 4: Mrs. Barnes: David Dooley 100 points

Grade 5: Charlie Astle 180 points

Grade 6: Ava Crowder 110 points

Grade 7: Julia King 74 points

Second quarter citizenship awards

Kindergarten (Mrs. Clary): Rachel Segura

Kindergarten (Mrs. Quicke): Annie Bretz

First grade (Mrs. Berkley): Trey Brown

First grade (Mrs. Buchanan): Ava Overton

Second grade (Ms. Duncanson): Madison Nash

Third grade (Mrs. Nash): Courtney Astle

Fourth grade (Mrs. Barnes): Kate Tucker

Fourth grade (Mrs. Hawthorne): Parker Cole

Fifth grade (Mrs. Maclin): Lainey Dunn

Fifth grade (Mrs. Wilhelm): Courtney Daniels

Sixth grade (Mrs. Jones): Addison Craven

Sixth grade (Mrs. Simmons): Luca Wilkins

Seventh grade (Mrs. Dunn): Ayden Czerniawski

Seventh grade (Mrs. Williams): Mattie Steele