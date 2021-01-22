KFS announces Lower School second quarter honor roll
Second grade (Ms. Duncanson)
Head of school all academic list with honors: Lottie Henshaw,
Madison Nash, Zelda Rathien, Tuff Thompson, Trey Verser, Khloe Webb
Head of school all academic list: Ryan Abernathy, Chase Jenkins, Austin Mayton,
Landon Paulett, Wade Reese, Jenna Stout, Jack Williams
Third grade (Mrs. Nash)
Head of school all academic list with honors: Kayelee Buchanan, Aidan Fleharty,
Lauren Hite, Tristan McGraw
Head of school all academic list: Courtney Astle, Will Crisman, Carson Daniels,
Charlie Dorin, Gavin Garrett, Ava Hudgins, Ethan Leslie, Brantley Simmons, Maggie Watters
Fourth grade (Mrs. Barnes)
Head of school all academic list with honors: Eliza Clary, David Dooley, Isaiah Logue, Mason Steele
Head of school all academic list: Avery Bragg, Chloee Lassiter, Wyatt Newman, Gavin Porter, Roy Shepherd, Mary Katherine Tucker
Fourth grade (Mrs. Hawthorne)
Head of school all academic list with honors: Layla Dorin, Riley Shelton, Libby Shepherd, Brooklyn Thomas, Kate West, Ryder West
Head of school all academic list: Parker Cole, Masyn Morton, Kaylee Nelson
Fifth grade (Mrs. Maclin)
Head of school all academic list with honors: Charlie Astle, Luke Coleman, Lainey Dunn, Nick Harrison, Jake Mize, Connor Parker, Jacob Seamans, Everette Wray
Head of school all academic list: Janie Hite, Rachel Spence, Emerson Talley, Madison Yancey
Fifth grade (Mrs. Wilhelm)
Head of school all academic list with honors: Faith Boswell, Courtney Daniels,
Avery Harrison, Hunter Rouse, Darcy Willis
Head of school all academic list: Jackson Orr, Addison Palmore, Luke Phillips,
Cooper Warren
Sixth grade (Mrs. Jones)
Head of school all academic list: Kelsey Carter, Micah Logue, Ryan Wilhelm
Sixth grade (Mrs. Simmons)
Head of school all academic list with honors: Faith Buchanan, Ava Crowder,
Braden McDaniel
Head of school all academic list: Chance Bragg, Ainsley Dooley, Christopher Walker
Seventh grade (Mrs. Dunn)
Head of school all academic list with honors: Julia King
Head of school all academic list: David Andrews, Ryan Briggs, Jessie Fuller, Mariah Martin
Seventh grade (Mrs. Williams)
Head of school all academic list with honors:Harper Arthur, Bryce Davidson, David Rimon
Head of school all academic list: Stevie Anderson, Devin Dunn, Tucker Hudson, Kardin Jones, Matthew Steele, TJ Watters, Hunter Williams, Kate Wright
Second quarter top Lower School AR school readers
- Riley Shelton (fourth grade) 264 points
- Libby Shepherd (fourth grade) 191 points
- Charlie Astle (fifth grade) 180 points
Second quarter top Lower School AR class readers
Grade 1: Mrs. Buchanan: Wells Bacon 52 points
Grade 1: Mrs. Berkley: Emma Carter 59 points
Grade 2: Ms. Duncanson: Madison Nash 26 points
Grade 3: Mrs. Nash: Ethan Leslie 71 points
Grade 4: Mrs. Hawthorne: Riley Shelton 264 points
Grade 4: Mrs. Barnes: David Dooley 100 points
Grade 5: Charlie Astle 180 points
Grade 6: Ava Crowder 110 points
Grade 7: Julia King 74 points
Second quarter citizenship awards
Kindergarten (Mrs. Clary): Rachel Segura
Kindergarten (Mrs. Quicke): Annie Bretz
First grade (Mrs. Berkley): Trey Brown
First grade (Mrs. Buchanan): Ava Overton
Second grade (Ms. Duncanson): Madison Nash
Third grade (Mrs. Nash): Courtney Astle
Fourth grade (Mrs. Barnes): Kate Tucker
Fourth grade (Mrs. Hawthorne): Parker Cole
Fifth grade (Mrs. Maclin): Lainey Dunn
Fifth grade (Mrs. Wilhelm): Courtney Daniels
Sixth grade (Mrs. Jones): Addison Craven
Sixth grade (Mrs. Simmons): Luca Wilkins
Seventh grade (Mrs. Dunn): Ayden Czerniawski
Seventh grade (Mrs. Williams): Mattie Steele
Winners of VFW essay contest announced
The theme of the Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) annual essay contest called Patriot’s Pen and Voice of Democracy was... read more