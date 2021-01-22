KFS releases second quarter Upper School honor roll

Eighth-grade class

Head of school’s all academic list with honors : Carsen Hershey, William Johnson, Addison McDaniel, Emma Reynolds, Eden Sharpe, Reid Thomas

Head of school’s all academic list : Libbie Calhoun, Avery Gunn, Alexander Herring, Mary Katelyn Hite, Drew Jones, Emily King, Matthew Mann, Kadisha Nadeem, Kyle Shaw, Dylan Tuck

Freshman class

Head of school’s all academic list with honors : Leah Briggs, Samantha Conti, Dennis Dufresne, Mackenzie Harmon, Bobby Hawthorne, Sadie Henshaw, Daniel Hughes, Leigha Jones

Head of school’s all academic list : Blake Bolter, Joseph Dreher, Benjamin Hite, Kirsten Jackson, Richard Kreis, Joselynn Long, Alex Mann, Alfonso Mannino, Kieren McHugh, Brynn Neal, Jonathan Tozzi, Kyle Williams

Sophomore class

Head of school’s all academic list with honors : Sophie Crowder, Janeva Hutcheson, Hanna Mahaney, Mackenzie Newcomb, JD Rimon, Chloe Smart, Rylee Wilkerson, Penny Woody

Head of school’s all academic list : Chance Barbour, Alex Boileau, Jake Calhoun, Brayan Demuni, Daniel Henshaw, Ellie Long, Rhian Mills, Camron Moon, Asa Murry, Hadley Russell, Gabby Saul, Cooper Spence, Calin Steele, Josh Vannoorbeeck, Mason Whittemore, Jacob Witt, Zach Wright

Junior class

Head of school’s all academic list with honors : Josiah Briggs, Madyson Clary, Gracie Gunn, Shelby Gunn, Olivia Jones, Jackson Reynolds, Jacob Stallard

Head of school’s all academic list : Caroline Bayne, Michael Clark, Collin Clary, Billy Conti, Zoe Crawley, Samuel Diaz, Steven Dormady, Schuyler Green, Walker Green, Trey Lewis, Taylor Maione, Bailey Marshall, Austin Mathias, Damian Pack, Gracie Raiford, Kendall Thorne, Ryan Whitehead

Senior class

Head of school’s all academic list with honors : Austin Dornak, Avalon Dougherty, Savannah Hardy, Thomas Inge, Maddox Lacy, Mattison Russell, Geoffrey Tozzi