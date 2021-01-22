Pennington recognized for 20 years of service
Lunenburg County Board of Supervisor member Edward Pennington who represents the Love’s Mill District was recognized for his 20 years of service during the Thursday, Jan. 14 board meeting. Upon receiving his certificate of recognition, Pennington thanked his fellow board members. “Teamwork makes the dream work,” he said. Pictured are from left, Board Chairman Randy Slayton and Pennington.
You Might Like
BOS, School Board ends dispute
After five months of back-and-forth discussions between the Lunenburg County Board of Supervisors (BOS) and school administration regarding having a... read more