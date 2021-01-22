January 22, 2021

  • 52°

Pennington recognized for 20 years of service

By Crystal Vandegrift

Published 8:26 am Friday, January 22, 2021

Lunenburg County Board of Supervisor member Edward Pennington who represents the Love’s Mill District was recognized for his 20 years of service during the Thursday, Jan. 14 board meeting. Upon receiving his certificate of recognition, Pennington thanked his fellow board members. “Teamwork makes the dream work,” he said.  Pictured are from left, Board Chairman Randy Slayton and Pennington.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events