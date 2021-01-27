Buses to get new air filters

Lunenburg County Public School (LCPS) took steps last week to ensure students riding its buses will be breathing a breath of fresh air.

With the help of $85,000 in CARES Act funds LCPS is installing high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA-6) filtration systems on its fleet of 32 buses.

This type of air filter can theoretically remove at least 99.97% of dust, pollen, mold, bacteria, and any airborne particles with a size of 0.3 microns.

According to LCPS Transportation Supervisor Jeffrey Whitehead, Sr, as of Monday, Jan. 11, 10 buses have been outfitted with the filtration systems.

“We are having five filtration systems a week installed,” Whitehead said.

The new systems will potentially remove not only pollutants in the air from the coronavirus but also those from any Influenza viruses.

“It is important to have the HEPA-6 filtration system on the buses because the filtration system can capture all particles produced in the air, including all four types of Influenza viruses,” Whitehead said. “The air filters trap airborne particles as they pass through the filter media. They also protect people from the transfer of contaminants produced through breathing or sneezing, and other symptoms with the common cold.”