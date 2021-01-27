Civil suit dismissed

A $10 million civil suit filed March 11, 2019, in Lynchburg Circuit Court against former Centra Health CEO Emory Wayne (E.W.) Tibbs Jr. and Centra Health was dismissed in 2020.

The suit alleged Tibbs sexually assaulted a former Centra Health employee, in March 2017 while in his role as CEO. It also alleged that prior to that, he solicited the same woman for sex by email under the pseudonym Ethan Toms.

The Final Order of Dismissal of the suit, was dated April 13, 2020

“There being nothing left to be done, it is further ordered that this matter is stricken from the civil docket and placed with the ended causes,” the order stated.