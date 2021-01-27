Community calendar for week of Jan. 27

KVD Events

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Wednesday. Items must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. on Monday for that Wednesday’s calendar. Email events to CommunityCalendar@KVDispatch.com.

FEBRUARY 1

NEW TRASH SCHEDULE – The Town of Kenbridge will begin services businesses on Mondays with trash pickup. Commercial trash will continue to be picked up on Fridays as well. The residential trash pickups on Tuesday and Wednesday will remain the same.

ONGOING

KENBRIDGE CHRISTIAN CHURCH – Outdoor drive-in services are held 9:30 a.m. hosted by Cameron Bailey pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church on 107.1 FM each Sunday from LGS (Lunenburg Girls Softball field) on Maple Street in Kenbridge. The closer to the ballfield, the better the reception. The church is having indoor services at 10:30 a.m. each week.

Wi-Fi AVAILABLE – The Town of Kenbridge has public Wi-Fi available for citizens and for virtual learning. The W-Fi may be accessed in front or in the parking lot of Town Hall, in the park and in the parking lot of the gym. The name of the network is Kenbridge Public Wi-Fi. There is no password needed to access the service. The Wi-Fi will be available from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. every day.

LIBRARY CLOSED – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lunenburg County Library System is closed to the public. Curbside service is available through online and phone reservations. Computer use for business purposes is available by appointment. Wi-Fi is available outside of the building.

SERVICES, at Mayflower Baptist Church, 3620 Snead Store Road Kenbridge, have been canceled for the remainder of 2020 due to the health and safety of everyone with respect to the coronavirus. Regular online church services will continue to be held on the second and fourth Sunday in each month at 11:30 a.m. until further notice. The food pantry will continue to be held in the church basement on the third Saturday of each month at 1 p.m. For any questions, call (434) 755-7992.

SERVICES CANCELED – All of the New Grove Baptist Church calendar activities including revival and homecoming services are canceled until further notice. Virtual worship will continue to be conducted the second and fourth Sundays and Sunday school/Bible study on the first and third Sundays at 10:30 a.m.

SERVICES CANCELED – All services at Gilfield Baptist Church in Kenbridge are postponed. Please join us by telephone service each Sunday at 2 p.m. The number is (978) 990-5255. The conference code is 675042.

ROSEBUD BAPTIST SERVICES – Rosebud Baptist Church doors are closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sunday School is every Sunday at 9 a.m. and regular worship service is first and third Sundays at 11 a.m. via teleconference at (712) 770-5346. The access code is 528853#. All are welcome.