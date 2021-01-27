VCU has no vaccine doses available

VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital has plans to expand its vaccination efforts in line with Virginia’s vaccine rollout plan, but currently the vaccine is not readily available.

Last week VCU Health successfully started administering the COVID-19 vaccine to patients who qualify under the state’s current guidelines. We had to stop scheduling because of the vaccine shortage. Everything at the clinic was well organized, went smoothly, and we are ready to continue as soon as the supplies are available.

VCU Health is committed to vaccinating as many people as possible, though vaccination plans need to be flexible due to the uncertainty of the vaccine supply. The hospital is working closely with local health departments and the Virginia Department of Health to hopefully secure more vaccine supply over the next few weeks and months.

Current COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility

As soon as VCU Health received more vaccine, they will continue to schedule the vaccine for our health care workers and people who are 75 or older. As more vaccines become available, the hospital staff will vaccinate more groups according to state guidelines.

At this time, VCU Health will only offer the COVID-19 vaccine to existing VCU Health CMH patients who are 75 years or older who have received care at our primary care, cardiology, pulmonology or oncology clinics and meet the state’s guidelines.

Do not contact the provider’s office about vaccine scheduling.

VCU Health will communicate with patients who fit the state’s criteria directly with more information and instructions for making an appointment as soon as appointments are available.

Appointments are required and walk-ups will not be accepted.

VCU Health plans to schedule first and second dose appointments at the same time, which has the patient benefit of receiving appointment reminders.

For the latest information on the vaccine, please visit vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/