Victoria woman honored by VCU Health

Mildred Waye, a care partner in acute care, is no stranger to being recognized for her good service.

She has earned several awards over the past 40 years and most recently earned the December Team Member of the Month award for STAR Service at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital (VCU Health CMH).

A patient nominated Waye because she meets all four of the qualifications: safety, teamwork, accountability and relationships.

“She is so funny and I’m glad I got to have her as my care partner. She is one I will never forget,” the patient wrote.

“Mildred is always a role model to our team on what STAR Service really looks like,” Waye’s supervisor, Mellisa Black, DNP, RN, MS, CCRN, NE-BC, said.. “She is kind, compassionate and able to connect on a deeper level with her patients and families.”

CEO Scott Burnette awarded Mildred with the STAR Service award, STAR pin, a parking tag that allows her to park wherever she wants for the month of January and a $40 gift card.

Mildred loves to take care of her patients and get them what they need. She also enjoys helping nurses. She has one son and lives with her husband and three dogs in Victoria.

Her advice to others is, “Treat others as you want to be treated and just do your best.”

Other nominees included Tracy Evans in acute care from Alberta, Magen Long in the ICU from Kenbridge and Samantha Throckmorton in Acute Care from Red Oak.