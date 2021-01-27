We need to renew our minds

In Job 1:7, Satan, the devil, told God he was going throughout the earth trying to destroy whoever he can, and that’s exactly what he tried to do on January 6, 2021 when the Capitol was under siege.

We never thought something like that could happen in the United States but it did. The devil said the United States believes they are so great, but has turned its back on Jesus. When we turn our back on Jesus and do whatever we wish, the devil sees his chance and slips in and causes chaos.

Jesus tells us to always keep Him in our every thought. When, and if, we take our minds off Jesus, the devil will have us thinking, saying, and doing things that we shouldn’t be doing. It only takes a second for our minds to drift and for the devil to enter. We must ask Jesus for a clean heart and to wash us.

Jesus promised to help us if we are willing to keep Him first in all we do and say. Sometimes we stray, but when we ask God for forgiveness, He always forgives us. Jesus will wipe the slate clean, and we can start fresh. He will make us whole again and renew our minds and spirits.

Jesus wants us to look up and smile even when everything seems so dark. Jesus said no matter what is going on, He’s here and sees everything so trust Him. Trouble only lasts for a while, tomorrow is another day and the sun will shine even brighter.

In 2 Chronicles 7:14 the scripture says, “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from Heaven, and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”

Psalm 91:15-16 says, “He shall call upon me, and I will answer him; I will be with him in trouble; I will deliver him, and honor him. With long life will I satisfy him and shew him my salvation.”

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.