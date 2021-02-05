Food Hub receives 20K for tourism marketing

The Southern Virginia Food Hub has received $20,000 from the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s (VTC) Recovery Marketing Leverage Program (RMLP), designed to help local and regional tourism entities attract more visitors by leveraging limited local marketing dollars through a local match of the state grants funds.

More than $1.9 million in matching grant funds were awarded to 161 local tourism initiatives through this program. This funding cycle, local partners will provide more than $5.6 million in-kind value to match the VTC grants

The Southern Virginia Food Hub will use the VTC Recovery Marketing Leverage grant to fund the 2021 Locally Grown, LOVEingly made campaign to encourage tourism in southern Virgina. The effort will focus on bringing local farmers, local artisans, and local value producers together with tourists visiting southern Virginia. This effort to increase the visibilty of southern Virginia will also assist in increasing local tourism to other attractions in the area as well.