Land donation could expand trail

The Victoria Town Council is moving forward with a recent land donation that may be developed as a trailhead for the Tobacco Heritage Trail.

Currently, about two miles of the Tobacco Heritage Trail runs through Victoria.

According to Victoria Town Manager Rodney Newton, the land donation could add another two miles to the existing trail.

The 9.6 acres owned by John Underwood is located outside the Town of Victoria on the Nutbush Road and is adjacent to land owned by the Roanoke River Rails to Trails.

Newton said the town is in the beginning stages of the property donation.

Eventually, the Tobacco Heritage Trail (a mixture of off-road and on-road sections) will total 160 miles and connect the counties of Brunswick, Charlotte, Halifax, Lunenburg and Mecklenburg.

The network will incorporate historical sites and local points of interest, including natural and recreational areas.

A portion of the Tobacco Heritage Trail will also be designated as part of the East Coast Greenway, a developing trail network stretching from Maine to Florida.

Visitors may access the Victoria portion of the trail by parking at the Victoria Railroad Park located at 1403 Firehouse Road.