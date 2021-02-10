Mary E. Neblett
The family of Mary E. Neblett announces she departed this life to be with the Lord on Jan. 30 at Manor Care Assistant Living in Richmond. She was born Mar. 16, 1925 in Petersburg. Hawkes Funeral Home will be in charge of funeral arrangements.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. at Tussekiah Baptist Church, Lunenburg.
