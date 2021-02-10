No gym needed to get a solid workout

Maintaining physical activity and good health during the pandemic will not only help with weight management, but also supports a healthy immune system and improves mental health during this ongoing disruption, Austin Brooks of the Virginia Cooperative Extension Family Nutrition Program says.

“Physical activity guidelines recommend 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity and two full-body strength training sessions each week, yet only about one in five Americans meet these guidelines,” Brooks said.

Brooks offers the following advice for maintaining physical activity at home.