Scholarship available

Applications for the annual Southside Opportunity Fund (SOF) scholarships for students headed to college or a trade/technical school will be taken through late March.

High school and homeschool seniors who receive electricity at their homes from Southside Electric Cooperative (SEC) are eligible to apply for the $1,000 scholarships. The application deadline is March 26, and scholarships will be awarded this spring.

The program was created by the SEC Board of Directors to provide scholarships and other opportunities for Cooperative members and their families. It’s part of a recognition by the Cooperative of the importance of preparing today’s students for tomorrow’s jobs.

Eighty-nine scholarships for almost $100,000 have been awarded in just five years.

A combination of weighted criteria is used in the selection process: 45% financial need, 45% academic achievement and 10% personal statement. Scholarships must be used for tuition, student fees, lodging or textbooks.

To be eligible, the applicant’s primary residence must receive its electric power from SEC, the applicant must receive a high school diploma or GED by the fall of 2021 and the applicant must be entering his or her first semester of college or trade/technical school in the fall of 2021. Proof of admission will be required if selected to receive a scholarship.

For more information and to apply for a scholarship, visit www.sof.coop or contact SEC’s community relations coordinators Joy Stump at 434-645-3219 or joy.stump@sec.coop or Mark Thomas at 434-645-3276 or mark.thomas@sec.coop.