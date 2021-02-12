Route 634 to close for repairs

Weather permitting, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close traffic on Route 634 in Lunenburg County between Rehoboth Road (Route 622) and the Mecklenburg County line (South Meherrin River Bridge) for a road repair project beginning Tuesday, Feb. 16.

The road will be closed in both directions daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will reopen to traffic nightly from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. The road will also remain open on weekends. Work is expected to be complete in early March.

During the daytime closures, the following detour route will be in place:

Northbound Traffic Road. (Route 634) – Take Highway 47 west to Highway 49/Courthouse Road. north to Rehoboth Road. (Route 622) south back to Traffic Road.

Southbound Traffic Road (Route 634) – Take Rehoboth Road (Route 622) north to Courthouse Road./Highway 49 south to Highway 47 (Route 47) east back to Traffic Road.

Anyone with questions about the project can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).

For the latest real-time traffic information or road conditions, call 511 or visit http://www.511virginia.org.