Stroke prevention class offered

Strokes kill approximately 3,300 Virginians each year. That’s one out of every 20 deaths.

Someone in Virginia has a stroke every 50 minutes. Every 2.5 hours, someone dies of a stroke in Virginia. About 26,000 Virginians have suffered a stroke who had a history of a previous stroke, while 17,000 had a first-time stroke. VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital (VCU Health CMH) typically sees more than 200 stroke cases each year.

Learn the FAST warning signs:

F- face drooping

A -arm weakness

S -speech difficulty

T- time to call 911

VCU Health CMH Invites the community to join them for an educational outreach on stroke at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18. CMH Stroke Program Coordinator Lisa Smith, Neurologist Yasir Al-Khalili with VCU School of Medicine and Tawny Jackson from the American Stroke Association will discuss stroke, its diagnosis, treatment, and prevention. In the interest of public safety. They are abiding by the CDC guidelines related to COVID-19. This will be a 100% online experience open to the public from the comfort and safety of your own home using Zoom.

You could be a stroke hero. Join them to find out how.

Join using Zoom:

bit.ly/3optGXl

Meeting ID: 990 2812 0279

Passcode: 300692

For more information, contact Lisa.E.Smith@vcuhealth.org. .