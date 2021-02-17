Benchmark to have limited hours Thursday
Benchmark Community Bank is planning to open from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18 due to the impending ice storm that is expected to impact the area.
Some bank branches may be impacted more than others by the bad weather. Please call your local branch before venturing out to make sure they are open Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
You Might Like
Vaccine registration website and hotline opens
After confusion and frustration felt in the wake of the commonwealth’s initial vaccine distribution, Virginians now have a one-stop shop... read more