Marjorie Lewis Sharpe, 70 of Victoria, joined her parents, Robert E. Lewis, Sr. and Annie Ellis Lewis in Heaven on Feb.11.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Calvin N. Sharpe; her daughters, Sarah S. Smith (Kenneth “Shorty”) of Baskerville and Laura S. Crabb (George) and granddaughter, Virginia C. Crabb all of Roanoke and her brother, Robert E. Lewis, Jr. (Brenda) of Keysville.

Marjorie was a member of the Victoria Church of the Nazarene where she played the piano for many years. She was a retired LPN and will always be remembered for her gentle nature and warm smile. She enjoyed and was active in the Girl Scouts when her girls were young. She loved spending time with family especially her granddaughter.

Graveside funeral services were held 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14 at Lakeview Cemetery, Victoria. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to the Victoria Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 1419, Victoria, Virginia 23974.

Staples Funeral Home, Victoria, in charge of arrangements.