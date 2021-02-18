It’s clear, love is all you need

In 1967, The Beatles released a hit song that truly says more than they probably expected, “Love Is All You Need.”

This song was written by John Lennon and credited to the Lennon-McCartney partnership. Wikipedia says: “In a statement to Melody Maker magazine, Brian Epstein, the band’s manager, said of,’All You Need Is Love’ It was an inspired song and they really wanted to give the world a message. The nice thing about it is that it cannot be misinterpreted. It is a clear message saying that love is everything.”

Yeah, yeah, yeah. We hear a lot about love, but is it really that big of a deal?

How about this, let’s see what the Bible says in just three words?

“Love one another.” (John 13:34) “Love one another.” (John 13:35) “Love one another.“(John 15:12) “Love one another.” (John 15:17) “Love one another.” (Romans 12:10) “Love one another.” (Romans 13:8) “Love one another.” (1 Thessalonians 3:12) “Love one another.” (1 Peter 1:22) “Love one another.” (1 Peter 3:8) “Love one another.” (1 John 3:11) “Love one another”. (1 John 3:23) “Love one another.“(1 John 4:7) “Love one another.” (1 John 4:11) “Love one another.“ (1 John 4:12.) “Love one another.” (2 John 5)

Love one another. Have love for each other. The Hebrews author tells us to “spur one another on toward love and good deeds.”

Paul told the Ephesians church in Ephesians 4:2, “Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love.” To the Galatian church he said to “serve one another humbly in love.” (Galatians 5:13)

Connor Chalfant said, “Love those who appreciate you, and appreciate those who love you.” This is oh-so-true, nice, pretty, but well that’s kind of easy. It’s easy to love someone who loves us. It’s easy to appreciate those who appreciate us. This command of God to love one another has no limits, nor is it aimed at those who only love or appreciate you.

Jesus tells us in Luke 6: 27-35 to love your enemies and do good to them and to those who hate you. Love one another knows no bounds. Love overlooks mistakes. Love forgives and wishes nothing but the best even for those who hurt us badly. Love covers a multitude of sins (1 Peter 4:8 echoing Proverbs 10:12). Love one another regardless of age, social status, financial standing, popularity, shade of God or anything else. Love one another.

Love, after all, is all you need.

God, thank You for loving me. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at jamescameronbailey@gmail.com.