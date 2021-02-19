Power outage numbers increase

The number of residents without power increased slightly from Thursday to Friday as the area coped with a second ice storm in two weeks. There are currently 3,459 people without power in the county.

Some residents have now been without power for a week following the first ice storm that came through the area Friday, Feb. 12.

Southside Electric Cooperative (SEC) has 3,363 customers without power. That’s up 123 from Thursday. Dominion outages are up by 21 to a total of 96 customers without power. A Thursday Facebook post from SEC said 120 crewman from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative were on the way to help restore power. They were expected to arrive in the area today. SEC said they had 366 personnel in the field working to get power back on.

Overall, SEC has 22,425 customers without power in its service area.