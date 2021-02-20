Kenbridge, Victoria help citizens without power

The towns of Kenbridge and Victoria have emergency assistance at the ready for citizens in need following the recent winter storms, though in some cases, very few have been taking advantage of the offer.

Kenbridge Town Manager Tony Matthews said there is a warming and charging station located at town hall that is open during the building’s working hours and includes bottled water and outlets.

“We’ve actually only had one person take advantage of it,” Matthews said. “So we were a little bit discouraged by that, that there are a couple things that are going on in the county, and people fuss about not having anything, but then when they’re made available, no one takes advantage of it.”

For those that may still be interested in the station, Matthews explained that it is located in a training room at town hall. Masks are required for entry.

“You just come into the lobby and express that you’d like to utilize the warming center, and we’ll let you in and put you in a training room, give you an outlet and let you charge your phone, your iPad, or whatever device you need.”

The station also has Wi-Fi.

“We just hope that people will be safe, (that) they will check on their neighbors, make sure especially those elderly or sickly without power are getting checked on and getting the essentials that they need,” Matthews said.

Victoria Town Manager Rodney Newton said Victoria is starting to recover from the storms.

“We still have a few small areas in town without power, but the majority of the town is back on line power,” he said.

He noted Lunenburg County Emergency Management and Meherrin Volunteer Fire and Rescue are operating warming and charging stations for residents. Lunenburg Middle School in Victoria will be open 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, and Sunday, Feb. 21, for those that need to charge devices, need warmth or need water or shelf-stable meals.

“The middle school facility has had some people by each day,” Newton said, referencing citizens taking advantage of the assistance offered.

He said Meherrin is offering similar services at its station to those described above. Bottled water is available for pickup at the flowing locations: Meherrin Fire and Rescue, Victoria Fire and Rescue, Kenbridge Town Office (during business hours) and Kenbridge Emergency Squad Station 7.

“Overnight shelter is available as needed,” he said.

He stated that information for these services is available on the Lunenburg County Facebook page and is being disseminated through the county mass notification system.

“Victoria will begin picking up storm debris next week,” Newton said Friday, Feb. 19. “Pick up for next week will be Monday and Tuesday.”

He said residents can visit the town webpage — www.victoriava.net — for more information.