Virginia LEARNS looking for input
A work group appointed by Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane to assess student needs and support Virginia schools this spring and summer as they offer or expand in-person instruction is seeking comment from parents and other members of the public.
The Virginia LEARNS (Leading, Engaging, Assessing, Recovering, Nurturing and Succeeding) workgroup — which includes educators, school administrators, mental health professionals, parents and leaders of community organizations — conducted its first virtual meeting on Wednesday.
“Ultimately, our goal is to provide a guidance document — or documents — to guide schools on how to recover and make sure our students are where they need to be,” Lane told the workgroup. “We have an aggressive timeline, but I believe the Virginia LEARNS workgroup has the right expertise to help our schools — regardless of where they are today — address learning losses and set priorities for the spring and summer, and prepare for 2021-2022.”
In announcing the public comment opportunity, Lane said the workgroup and Virginia Department of Education staff are seeking comment on the following topics:
- Suggestions or recommendations of practices that have worked well over the last year;
- Concerns about practices that have not worked well over the last year, and suggestions for addressing them;
- Types of resources and supports school divisions, parents and communities most need; and
- Best practices in remediating students and creative schedules to support these efforts.
Members of the public may submit comments via a Google form through March 1.
The Virginia LEARNS workgroup will complete its work and issue a report by the end of April on its findings regarding the reopening of schools and mitigating the impact of the pandemic on learning and student mental health.
Seizure safe school legislation passed
