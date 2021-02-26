We should have a personal relationship with Jesus

Have you ever thought about how Jesus wakes you in the morning?

I love the thought of Jesus taking my hand, kissing me on my cheek, saying wake up my child, see what I have for you today.

All I can say is, “Thank you Jesus for your protection and for your love.”

Jesus said He woke us up this morning. What did we do after waking? Did we thank Jesus for waking us? Did we pray this morning? Did we tell someone this morning about Him? Did we tell someone what Jesus has done for us? Did we tell someone that we are the light of the world and we must tell the love of Jesus everywhere we go? Did we tell anyone how Jesus saves us from our sins? Did we tell anyone that Jesus will forgive us every time we ask?

Jesus wants us to appreciate when He does things for us. Jesus wants us to praise him and let the world know that He is our shepherd and with Him, we shall not want. He will make our life easier when we believe and trust in Him. He tells us when trouble comes He will protect us and He will always be there no matter what. Jesus wants us to love Him more than we love anyone else. He wants to be first in our lives. When we make Jesus first, He will answer our requests/prayers.

He wants us to tell Him about our problems. We must talk to Jesus the way we talk to our friends because when we talk to our friends we are comfortable to speak to Jesus the same way. Jesus wants a personal relationship with us. You can start off small talking until you are comfortable enough to bring it all to Him. Jesus is the light and He will guide you through the dark if you only ask.

Deuteronomy 6:5 says, “And thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thine heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy might.”

Be blessed In Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.